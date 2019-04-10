Pinwheels for Prevention – Crime Victim Rights & Child Abuse Prevention 

National Crime Victim’s Rights Week will be observed April 7 – 13, 2019 and April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Evans County will hold a Pinwheels for Prevention event to raise awareness and show support for crime victims and neglected and abused children. An invitation is extended to the public to attend the program slated for 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, on the lawn of the Evans County Courthouse.

The partnership includes: Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice’s Office of Victim and Volunteer Services; Georgia Department of Family and Children Services; Terry Branch, Mayor of Claxton; Honorable Judge Benjamin Brinson; Evans County Clerk’s Office; Evans County Juvenile Court; Evans County Sheriff’s Office; Claxton Police Department; and the Evans County Community Service Office.