Police Chief launches bid for Sheriff, Tattnall County; campaign likely to prompt review by Council members

By way of social media, Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland announced that he will be seeking the office of Tattnall County Sheriff, a post currently held by Sheriff Kyle Sapp. Candidate registrations for county offices do not start until March 2024, but Kirkland made his intentions known by participating in holiday parades in Cobbtown and Reidsville over the past two weekends.

