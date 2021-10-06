Police investigate assault video posted to social media

Claxton Police Department (CPD) and Evans County School System (ECSS) officials are investigating an incident that appears to have occurred at Claxton Middle School last Thursday.

CPD Lt. James Waters said the investigation relates to circulation of a social media video which shows several students physically attack…

…Waters did say, however, all parties involved in the assault – including the person who videoed the incident – will be formally charged …

School Superintendent Marty Waters issued a statement Friday morning saying, in part,…“All guilty parties will be prosecuted and disciplined to the fullest extent.”

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.