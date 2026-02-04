Popular and political support growing for ban on cellphones in Georgia high school

Posted By: newsroom February 4, 2026

By Ty Tagami, Capitol Beat News Service

Georgia high school sophomores are looking ever more likely to lose their phones during the school day in their senior year, as lawmakers consider expanding a ban on personal devices.

New surveys suggest overwhelming support for the idea from parents and teachers. A ban from kindergarten through middle school takes effect next fall after state lawmakers passed it last year.

