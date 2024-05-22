Postmaster general promises steps to fix Georgia mail processing delays

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Friday outlined a series of steps the postal service is taking to improve service at a regional mail processing center in Palmetto. In a letter to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., DeJoy announced that more than 100 personnel from across the postal service have been sent to the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center (RPDC) “to work onsite to identify and rectify bottlenecks, conduct quality assurance, ensure Atlanta personnel are adhering to the new procedures, and ensure the timely processing and dispatch of mail and packages.”

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.