Prayer vigil held for McLean family

The community is mourning the loss of Michael Alan McLean, II, 2-year-old son of Nick and Cassi McLean, and brother of Ruby Laine. Michael succumbed to his injuries on Monday after falling into a swimming pool on Friday night.

A prayer vigil was held for the family at Pinewood Christian Academy on Sunday night. Nick McLean is a staff member at PCA.

Gary Few, pastor of Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church provided a statement Monday on behalf of the family.

“The family so appreciates all of the support they have received since Friday night,” said Pastor Few. “The community has come together, thousands of people, praying for Michael and the family. I am sure they would want you to know how much it is appreciated. Even more so now, I ask for continued prayers for the McLean family in the coming days, weeks, and months.”