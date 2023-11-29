Press Release: Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Claxton Police Follow Last Months Search Warrants with a Second Round and Make Multiple Arrests

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

Contact: Sheriff Mac Edwards Chief Dale Kirkland

sheriff@evanssherrif.org dkirkland@cityofclaxton.net

November 28, 2023

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Claxton Police Follow Last Months Search Warrants with a Second Round and Make Multiple Arrests

On Sunday November 19, 2023 in the early morning hours, six search warrants were executed in Claxton, Georgia. During investigations into a rash of gun violence, evidence revealed it to be related to Organized Street Gang Activity. The investigation revealed teens had been given access to firearms and those teen’s parents/guardians were aware and neglected to act in the best interest of these juveniles.

As a result, five adults and four juveniles were arrested/detained during the execution of those search warrants. Five of the six search warrants were executed in the area of East James Street and North River Street in Claxton, Georgia.

Those search warrants and arrests were coordinated with the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Community Supervision and the Atlantic Judicial Circuit Investigation Division.

The search warrants yielded five firearms (some with removed serial numbers), high-capacity magazines, narcotics, gang related paraphernalia and items related to identity fraud and check cashing scams.

The Evans County Sheriff, Mac Edwards and the Claxton Police Department Police Chief, Dale Kirkland take the safety and security of the citizens living, working and visiting Evans County seriously. The people responsible for gun violence and Criminal Street Gang Activity will be identified, arrested and prosecuted. Those adults who are complicit in these crimes will be prosecuted along with the juvenile offenders. Additional arrests will be made and this investigation is on-going.