Priscilla Smith Hearn, a beloved member of her community, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025, at Buckingham South Assisted Living in Savannah, Ga. She was born on December 25, 1935, in Daisy, Ga. After graduating from Claxton High School in 1953, Priscilla continued her education at Shorter College in Rome, Ga. and Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga. Her commitment to education led her to a fulfilling career as a teacher at West 38th Street School and White Bluff Elementary School in Savannah where she left a lasting impression on her students and colleagues alike. Priscilla was a dedicated educator and a cherished member of the First Baptist Church in Claxton. Her faith was evident through her various roles in the church, where she served as one of the pianists, Discipleship Training director, Sunday School teacher, and choir member. She enriched the lives of many through her love of music, often playing the piano and leading group singing at Northspring Assisted Living and the Griffin House in Claxton. Priscilla is survived by her son, Philip W. (Carmel) Hearn; daughter, Juliann Cowart; grandchildren, Robbie (Michell) Cowart and Alex (Stephen) Swanger; along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernice E., Sr. and Zena Lee DeLoach Smith; her husband, I. W. “Bill” Hearn; brothers, B.E. (Margaret) Smith and Lyman (Betty and Dorothy) Smith; and son-in-law, Donald Cowart. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 5, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 5, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to Claxton First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 607, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or a charity of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.