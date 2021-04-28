Probate Judge recipient of Meritorious Service Award

The Council of Probate Court Judges (CPCJ) of Georgia honored Evans County Probate Judge Darin McCoy as one of its 2021 Meritorious Service award honorees last week.

The Council’s Meritorious Service award was designed to recognize a judge who has made “consistent and significant” contributions to the Council and has worked for the betterment of Georgia’s probate courts.

…McCoy has conscientiously served as Probate Judge of Evans County for 29 years.

By Julie Braly, Editor