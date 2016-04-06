Property owners caught off guard with BOC’s recent road decision

The Breckley Blocker Road is a short stretch of dirt road for which a portion serves as a dam dividing farm ponds on the north and south sides. Located about five miles south of Claxton off Highway 301, the road has recently been the subject of discussions about its future as a county maintained road, and the subject is expected to come before the Evans Board of Commissioners again sometime next month.

Although the County has maintained the road for decades under a prescriptive easement, officials earlier this month agreed to ask the property owners to carry out improvements outlined in a September 2017 engineering report. Should they decline, the BOC agreed that the County would abandon the road.

Mickey Peace, Publisher