PSC Primary attracts little Interest in June 17 voting

By Mickey Peace

Enterprise Publisher

Evans County voters paid little attention to Tuesday’s Primary that pitted Republican and Democrat candidates against one another to fill posts on the Georgia Public Service Commission.

Vote totals provided by Evans County Board of Elections and Registration show that only 1.87 percent (131) of the County’s registered voters cast ballots – in advance, absentee, and in-person voting at the Veterans Community Center. There are currently 6,991 registered to vote in local elections.

In the District 2 race for a PSC seat, Incumbent Tim Echols, Republican, was the favorite among two candidates seeking the post. Echols received 53 votes, while his Republican challenger, Lee Muns, claimed 9.

On the Democrat side of the ballot for the District 2 seat, Alicia M. Johnson collected 56 votes. Johnson was unopposed.

In a race to fill a District 3 seat on the PSC, Republican Fitz Johnson, who was also unopposed, garnered 56 Evans County votes. Three canidates were asking election to the District 3 post – Peter Hubbard, Robert Jones, and Keisha Sean Waites. Respectively, the candidates polled 5, 18, and 36 ballots.

According to statewide returns, Republican Tim Echols will face Democrat Alicia Johnson in the General Election in November for the District 2 seat.

District 3 statewide results indicate that two of the Democrats seeking the nomination – Keisha Waites and Peter Hubbard – will probably face off in a runoff on July 15.