Public invited to participate in local comprehensive plan

The local governments of Evans County, the Evans County Board of Commissioners, and the cities of Bellville, Claxton, Daisy, and Hagan, are in the process of updating their comprehensive plan required by state law. The current joint comprehensive plan dates from 2014, and is the principal guide to the long-term growth and development of Evans County and its municipalities. The new update will focus on achieving a vision set by the community on what it wants to be, and addressing identified needs and opportunities.

You are cordially invited to get involved and to participate in this plan update process. You may do so by attending a public drop-in session concerning the comprehensive plan update to be held at the Veteran’s Community Center in Claxton from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The session is designed to be informal, to answer any questions you may have, and to allow for one-on-one input at your convenience.

By Julie Braly, Editor