Public to find many improvements since Evans Library has reopened

After closing for renovations in mid-April, the Evans County Public Library welcomes visitors back into a refreshed and reimagined space.

In early 2024, the library was selected as a recipient of the Georgia Public Libraries Major Repair and Renovation (MRR) Grant Program.

MRR is a matching-funds program that allows libraries to address maintenance projects and improvements through repair, renovation, or re-purposing.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the September 3 edition of The Enterprise).