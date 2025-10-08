Pumpkins adorn Claxton First Church grounds beginning Thursday, for Fourth Annual Festival

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Brilliant colors of Fall will be on display in front of Claxton First Church after the pumpkins arrive and the Pumpkin Patch takes shape.

Arrival of the pumpkins on Thursday sets the stage for First Church’s 4th Annual Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, when a full day of family fun gets underway.

Festival events on Saturday begin with a 5K Pumpkin Run at 8:30 a.m., followed by opening of the All Day Kids Zone at 10:00 a.m. At 11:00 a.m. the Church’s Pumpkin Dish/Dessert contest will be held.

