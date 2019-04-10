Purchasing ordinance, road and bridge projects, grants and appointments among BOC discussions

Evans County Commissioners met last week in a marathon regular session that included both old and new business, discussion towards finalizing a new purchasing ordinance, making board and council appointments, reviewing updates on various road and bridge work projects, and grant submissions.

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter, who routinely provides a monthly report for the commissioners’ consideration, presented an extensive review of past, current, and future issues before the board.

By Julie Braly, Editor