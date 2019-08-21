Qualifying for city elections underway – Three mayoral seats open

Qualifying for candidates who wish to enter the November 5, 2019 general election began at 8:30 a.m. Monday, August 19, and will end on Wednesday, August 21 at 4:30 p.m. Elections will be held in all four towns within Evans County, with open city council seats in Bellville, Claxton, Daisy and Hagan. Mayoral seats are open in Bellville, Claxton and Hagan.

By Julie Braly, Editor