Qualifying for Claxton, Hagan special elections set for August 17-19

Qualifying for two separate special elections – one for the City of Claxton and the other for the City of Hagan – will be held next week. Qualifying for these elections will be held on the same dates and times at each city hall.

A special election will be held for the City of Claxton to fill the vacancy in the office of City Council, District 2, caused by the March retirement of Councilman Risher Willard.

Qualifying for the special election will be held at the office of the City Clerk at Claxton City Hall, 206 West Railroad Street, Claxton, Georgia, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and ending at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 19, 2022. The qualifying fee for the City Council, District 2 is $144.00

A special election has also been called for the City of Hagan to fill vacancy in the office of Mayor, caused by the recent resignation of Mayor Matt Blocker, and a vacancy in the office of City Council, District #1, also caused by the recent resignation of Councilwoman Gena K. Roberts.

Qualifying for the special election will be held at Hagan City Hall, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 and ending at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 19, 2022. The qualifying fee for Mayor is $108.00 and the qualifying fee for City Council, District One, is $46.80.

Both special elections – for the cities of Claxton and Hagan – will be held in conjunction with the General Election on November 8, 2022. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day at the Veterans Community Center.

All persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to register to vote in the special election may do so through the close of business on October 11, 2022.