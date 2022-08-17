Qualifying for Hagan, Claxton special elections underway

Qualifying for two separate special elections – one for the City of Hagan and another for the City of Claxton – is currently underway.

Qualifying is open for a special election in the City of Hagan to fill two vacancies. The first vacancy is the office of Mayor, caused by the recent resignation of Mayor Matt Blocker, as well as a vacancy in the office of City Council, District 1, caused by the recent resignation of Councilwoman Gena K. Roberts, who has indicated her intention to seek the mayoral seat.

Qualifying for Hagan’s special election, being held at Hagan City Hall, began at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 and will cease at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 19, 2022. The qualifying fee for Mayor is $108.00 and $46.80 for City Council, District 1 seat.

A special election will also be held for the City of Claxton to fill a vacancy in the office of City Council, District 2, caused by the March retirement of Councilman Risher Willard.

Qualifying for Claxton’s special election is being held at the office of the City Clerk at Claxton City Hall, 206 West Railroad Street, Claxton, Georgia. Qualifying began at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and will cease at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 19, 2022. The qualifying fee for the City Council, District 2 is $144.00

Both special elections – for the cities of Hagan and Claxton – will be held in conjunction with the General Election on November 8, 2022. On that date, polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on at the Veterans Community Center in Claxton.

All persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to register to vote in the special election may do so through the close of business on October 11, 2022.