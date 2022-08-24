Qualifying for Hagan’s mayoral race draws opposition; three qualify for District 2 seat

The qualifying period for special elections for the Cities of Hagan and Claxton closed Friday, Aug. 19. Qualifying for Hagan yielded two candidates for the mayoral seat … and three candidates for a District 1 Council post.

…Hagan’s special election will be held in conjunction with the general election for county, state, and federal offices on November 8, 2022.

…Claxton’s special election will be cancelled as a lone candidate qualified for the City Council, District 2 seat…

