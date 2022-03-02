Qualifying for local elections begins March 7

Qualifying for candidates who wish to enter the May 24, 2022, general primary and non-partisan election will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 7, and will end at noon on Friday, March 11.

Qualifying for the following county offices will take place with the County’s Election Superintendent, Darin McCoy, in the office of the Judge of Probate Court in the Courthouse Annex: Judge of State Court; Board of Commissioner (BOC), seats for Districts 1, 3 and 5; Board of Education (BOE) chairperson; and BOE seats for Districts 1, 3 and 5. Qualifying will also be held for the BOE District 6 unexpired 2022-2024 term (seat formerly held by Vernella Welch).

