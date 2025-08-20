Qualifying open for Claxton council

Qualifying for four Claxton City Council posts is now open and will continue until 4:30 p.m. today, August 20.

A seat on the council from District 1 is up for election, two seats from District 2, and one seat from District 3.

Qualifying is conducted at Claxton City Hall, and the qualifying fee for each seat is set at $144.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the August 20 edition of The Enterprise).