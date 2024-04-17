Quick action, recent training program brings life saving awards to CHS girls

They only went to the local Dairy Queen on April 9 for nothing more than ice cream, but two Claxton High School students got something much more personally rewarding than a sweet treat. While there, reacting to a health emergency involving an individual suffering from a severe medical event, Alexandria Carbone and Marissa Ramirez would be credited for their life-saving efforts and honored by the Claxton Police Department and City of Claxton.

