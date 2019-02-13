Quick response to potential threat at CES

A threatening message was found on a bathroom mirror at Claxton Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 7, at approximately 1:30 p.m. immediately upon notification, school administration and law enforcement responded and quickly found there was no actual threat of harm to anyone.

The Evans County School System promptly notified parents via press release through automated phone callout, emails, and texts. The same notice was also posted on the school Facebook page and. Once parents were notified, school officials also emailed a notice to media outlets such as the Claxton Enterprise, WTOC, and WJCL.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor