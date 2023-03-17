Rabon Futch, 80, passed away March 13, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. After Rabon graduated from Claxton High School in 1963, he began to train in Atlanta with Georgia Power to become a lineman and start his career in the electrical field building powerlines. With his wife, Judy, together they owned and operated Futch’s Fried Chicken in Claxton. He extended his work in the food industry while working at Roger’s State Prison where he later began to pursue a career in law enforcement. Rabon worked for the Department of Transportation Law Enforcement Division which later became the Motor Carrier Compliance Division, and retired after 20 years of service. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 57 years that later became Claxton First Church where he became a charter member. Rabon was a Mason at Ezel Lodge #335 with Scottish Rite; an Alee Temple Shriner and was a member of the Red Barons Parade Unit of the Claxton Shrine Club. Just days after his passing, the love of his life, Judy M. Futch, joined him in their Heavenly Home. Rabon was preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Dorothy W. Futch; and brother, G.C. Coley. Surviving are his son, Kerry (Cindy) Futch of Metter, Ga.; daughter, Terri (Adrian) Blocker of Glennville, Ga.; brother, Alton (Gail) Futch; sisters, Illene Faust and Louise Clark; seven grandchildren, Tori Blocker (Logan Williams), Dan Blocker, Drew Blocker, Molly Futch, Cayla (Wesley) Griffis, Katie Futch (Adam Herring) and Ellah Coursey; one great-grandchild, Kennedy Griffis; and life-long friend, Eddie Bradley. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 19, 1 – 3 p.m., at Claxton First Church. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 19, 3 p.m., at Claxton First Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bob Daniel, Kerry Chapman, Scott Futch, Craig Futch, Drew Blocker and Ed Bradley. Honorary pallbearers will be the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and the Class of 1963. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Claxton First Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or The Tattnall Campground, c/o Paula Todd, 2948 Jenny Station Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.