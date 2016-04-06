Rain holds off for Christmas in Claxton celebration

With rain and storm forecasts at 90 percent, many expected Saturday’s 12th annual Christmas in Claxton to be rained out, but the rain held off just long enough for everyone to enjoy the celebration.

While the crowd was smaller than in recent years, looming rain clouds didn’t deter the festive community members who gathered for the 12th annual Christmas in Claxton, held Saturday, December 1.

By Julie Braly, Editor