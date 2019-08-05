Ralph Hackle, age 59 of Adrian, passed away on Sunday morning, July 28, at the Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Ga. Born in Metter, Ga., he was the younger of two sons born to the late Ellison Ray and Dovie Leona Duffield Hackle. Ralph and his brother grew up in Metter where he was a graduate of Metter High School, Class of 1978. After high school, he attended and graduated from Swainsboro Area Vocational¬Technical School. Ralph worked as a cable installer with Clearview Cable TV in Swainsboro for a few years before working as a control design engineer with Oxford Mechanized Systems in Vidalia and as a sales representative with Fluid Power South in Atlanta. He later started his own business, Industrial Training, Inc., in which he developed specialized training for various industries. Ralph was a member and deacon at Hawhammock Baptist Church in Swainsboro. In recent years, he had launched a personal outreach ministry by telephoning others to offer a word of encouragement. He was a lifelong outdoorsman, enjoying any activity that involved being around nature and wildlife. His family has great memories of annual fishing trips in the North Georgia mountains with his sons and their duck hunting trips, exciting trips to Disney World, and any time spent with his family. Ralph leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Jean Foskey Hackle of Adrian, Ga.; their two sons, Brian and Justin Hackle of Adrian; his brother, Allen Hackle (Theresa) of Statesboro; his in-laws, Gerome and Polly Foskey of Adrian; and his sister-in-law, Candace Foskey of Adrian. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, in the Williams Chapel of Sammons Funeral Home with Rev. Cail Pressey officiating. Ralph was laid to rest in Ricksville Cemetery, Adrian. Serving as pallbearers were Barry Hackle, Jared Sammons, Andy Johnson, Craig Johnson, Justin Johnson and Dennis Dudley. Serving as honorary pallbearers were his Sunday School class at Hawhammock Baptist Church and Johnny Campbell. Please share a memory, leave a condolence, and sign the online guest register at www.sammonsfuneralhome.com. Sammons Funeral Home, Soperton, Ga., was in charge of arrangements.