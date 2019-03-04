It is with great sadness that the family of Ramona Lindsey Coleman, age 88, announces her passing on February 27. Ramona was predeceased by her husband, Leon W. Coleman and their baby daughter, Vickie Coleman; sister, Nell Kight and brothers, Enoch Lindsey and Lewis Lindsey. Ramona will be lovingly remembered by her son, Ricky Coleman; daughter, Patti Willingham (Don Moore); grandchildren, Anna Claire Coleman, Jessica (David) Bury, Thomas H. Kenton, IV; and great-granddaughters, Madalyn and Kate Bury; Ramona’s memories will also be cherished by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. A private graveside service will be held Monday, March 4, at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation in Macon for the years of excellent care and concern they delivered to their beloved Mother. We also acknowledge a special niece, Gayle Kight Durrence for her enduring love and care for all of us. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P. O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.