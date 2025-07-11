Ramona Martin Dixon

Posted By: newsroom July 11, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ramona Martin Dixon on July 5, 2025, at her home in Savannah, Georgia – “A rare jewel and a beauty with an angel’s voice.” As a cherished wife, mother, nana, and great-grandmother, she shared her passion for music and filled our lives with laughter and love. With a generous heart, she touched everyone who had the honor of knowing her. Countless memories shared by family and friends will live on for generations to come. Mom was truly a blessing, and she will be missed beyond measure. She leaves behind her loving husband, William A. Dixon, her daughters, Monalisa Burkhalter (Tim Beasley), and Kimberly Williams (Donnie); her stepdaughters, Stephanie Simmons (Michael), and Lori Bunn (Keith); eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sisters, Faye Beasley, Wanda Guyette, and Regina Burkhalter; nieces and nephews. She joins in eternal peace, her parents, Virginia M. Horton and Otis Martin; her siblings, Marie Davis, Karen Vanderhoof, Bubba Martin and Craig Martin. We extend a heartfelt invitation to join us in celebrating her life at the following services: Tuesday, July 15, at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, West Chatham Chapel, 901 US Highway 80, Pooler, Ga. 31322 Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., chapel service: 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Graveside Services: 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 315 Greenwich Road, Savannah, Ga. 31404.

