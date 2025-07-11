It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ramona Martin Dixon on July 5, 2025, at her home in Savannah, Georgia – “A rare jewel and a beauty with an angel’s voice.” As a cherished wife, mother, nana, and great-grandmother, she shared her passion for music and filled our lives with laughter and love. With a generous heart, she touched everyone who had the honor of knowing her. Countless memories shared by family and friends will live on for generations to come. Mom was truly a blessing, and she will be missed beyond measure. She leaves behind her loving husband, William A. Dixon, her daughters, Monalisa Burkhalter (Tim Beasley), and Kimberly Williams (Donnie); her stepdaughters, Stephanie Simmons (Michael), and Lori Bunn (Keith); eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sisters, Faye Beasley, Wanda Guyette, and Regina Burkhalter; nieces and nephews. She joins in eternal peace, her parents, Virginia M. Horton and Otis Martin; her siblings, Marie Davis, Karen Vanderhoof, Bubba Martin and Craig Martin. We extend a heartfelt invitation to join us in celebrating her life at the following services: Tuesday, July 15, at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, West Chatham Chapel, 901 US Highway 80, Pooler, Ga. 31322 Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., chapel service: 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Graveside Services: 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 315 Greenwich Road, Savannah, Ga. 31404.