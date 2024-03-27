Ramos by Morelia wins FLEX

The final round of the FLEX (Foundational Leadership & Entrepreneur X-Perience) competition was held last Thursday, March 21 in the Claxton High School Cafetorium. After months of hard work, great ideas, and shark-tank style competition, three finalists took home cash prizes to help further their businesses. Morelia Ramos-Herrera, owner of “Ramos by Morelia” took the top prize for her hand-crafted ribbon rose business.

