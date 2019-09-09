Randall Edward Ussery, 67, passed away September 6 at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah. He was a native of Chatham County and served as a veteran in the Air Force. He lived in Tennesse for a number of years where he developed and built Starr Crest Resort in Pegion Forge, Tenn., before he came to Evans County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burt A. Ussery Jr. and Carolyn Kost Rodgers. Surviving are his companion, Patsy NeSmith of Claxton; sons, Dewayne Ogletree (Tasha) of Macon and Michael Ussery of Seiverville, Tenn; daughter, Amanda Defore (Jesse) of Tennessee; brothers, Burt A. Ussery, III (Patricia) of Arabi, Ga. and George D. Ussery (Linda) of Dickinson, Texas; sisters, Shelby Stewart (Bill) of Ellabell, Ga., Regina Curl (Marty) of Ellabell, Ga. and Sandra Hurn (Bobby) of Washington; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, from 10 – 11:00 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to Evans County Cares, P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.