Randall Guy Barrow, 72, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from lung/brain cancer at his home in Claxton. Born in Claxton, he moved to North Fort Myers, Florida at an early age and returend to Claxton in 1999. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Guy and Leila Barrow; his brother, Rober. He is survived by his wife, Ann Jones Barrrow; his sister,Mona Howell of Fort Mers, Fla.. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 11, 12 noon at Bull Creek Bpatist CHurch, where he was a member. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Bull Creek Bpatisyt Church flower rund in Randy’s memory. He did not give up, he gave in to the will of God!