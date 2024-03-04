Randall ‘Randy’ Malvin Mitchell, age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 19, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Randy was born in Savannah on September 1, 1954, and had lived in Chatham County most of his life. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving on the USS Saratoga during the Vietnam War. Randy was in the Construction business most of his working career and co-owned H & R Construction Company. He loved to go fishing and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Randy was a Christian that enjoyed reading his Bible. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Malvin Mitchell and Virginia Kight Banks; and a son, Randal Lee Mitchell. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diane Clanton Mitchell of Pooler; his sons, Randal ‘Randy’ Mitchell, and Ryan Mitchell, both of High Point, N.C.; his sister and brother-in-law, Brenda Mitchell (Jim) Clark of Claxton; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be announced later by Low Country Cremation and Burial.