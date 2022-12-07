Randolph ‘Randy’ McGowan, Jr., 65, passed away December 1, 2022. Randy was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia and moved to Claxton in 1996 with his wife, Ruth Sawka McGowan. He was a devoted employee, specializing in the grocery store industry. He dedicated over 20 years to Food Fresh, and spent many years with several stores before then. He was an Atlanta Falcons fan and loved his kitty-cats. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph, Sr. and Olga McGowan; and one brother, Michael McGowan. Surviving are his wife, Ruth McGowan of Claxton; sister, Frances Gleaton; nieces and nephews . Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 7, 1 – 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.