Randy Riggs, 73, passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2024. He was a native of Evans County. Randy retired from the State of Georgia. He was a lifelong electrician and craftsman. He loved to piddle in his shop, was an avid outdoorsman involved in hunting, fishing, and shooting at his gun range. Above all, Randy cherished spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends the most. Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Katina Riggs; two daughters, Heather (Shane) Kennedy and Gincy Romano; son, Caleb Riggs; brother, Mike (Janet) Riggs; grandchildren, Gregory, Kaci, Ashley, Lindsey, Blake and Petra; several nieces and nephews; and a great host of friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 27, 4:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will be held at a later date. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.