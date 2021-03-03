Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival parade and car show slated for March 13

While the 2021 Claxton Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Evans County Wildlife Club (ECWC) which hosts the annual event, voted to move forward with the customary parade and a car show. Both popular events will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Parade applications can be obtained at www.rattlesnakewildlifefestival.com or by contacting the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce at 912-739-1391. The deadline for application submission is Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Completed applications can be returned to Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce, Rattlesnake & Wildlife Festival Parade, 302 W Railroad Street, Claxton, GA 30417 or by fax to (912) 739-3827.

…This year, the fourth annual ECWC car, truck, and motorcycle show will be held at Durrence Layne Chevrolet, located at 7334 US Hwy. 280 in Claxton.

Entry fee for the car show is $25 and registration can be done online at www.rattlesnakewildlifefestival.com or on site, Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Winners of the show will be announced at 2 p.m. with cash awards given for top awards.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

By Julie Braly, Editor