Rattlesnake and Wildlife festival this weekend

Thousands of festival goers and organizers are hoping for nice sunny days for this weekend’s 52nd Rattlesnake and Wildlife festival. The event is held each year at the Evans County Wildlife Club located on Cedar Street in Claxton.

This year, it is being held Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10. Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday and close at 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8, with children ages five and under free. Military members are also admitted free with ID.

By Julie Braly, Editor