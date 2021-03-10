Rattlesnake and Wildlife Pageant, Parade and Car Show this weekend

Evans County’s popular Rattlesnake and Wildlife beauty pageant, parade and car show will be held this Friday and Saturday. The events are hosted annually by the Evans County Wildlife Club (ECWC). Due to COVID-19, the annual festival with vendors has been cancelled this year.

Attendance to the pageant, to be held Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m., is extremely limited this year. The winner of the pageant will be announced at the conclusion of the event Friday night.

Both the pageant and parade will be broadcast via live stream on the ECWC facebook page.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13. The parade route will begin at the intersection of Clark Street and Hwy. 280 West (between the public library and board of education office). From there, the parade will travel down Highway 280/Main Street, turn left onto Hwy. 301 at the intersection of Highways 280 and 301, and end at the Claxton Square/Food Fresh Shopping Center.

This year, the fourth annual ECWC car, truck, and motorcycle show will be held at Durrence Layne Chevrolet, located at 7334 US Hwy. 280 in Claxton. (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

By Julie Braly, Editor