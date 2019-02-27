Rattlesnake festival March 9 and 10

Although the annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival is being held Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, activities actually begin on Friday night with a beauty pageant.

Nine stunning contestants are vying this year for the title of Rattlesnake and Wildlife queen. The event is held at the Evans County wildlife club located on Bill Hodges Road in Hagan.

The reigning Miss Georgia, Annie Jorgensen, will be one of three judges. Other judges for the pageant will not be revealed until the day of the event. The winner will be announced Saturday on the main stage at the festival.

From the pageant, to a run, car show, archery, turkey calling, and snakes, there will surely be something for everyone to enjoy. Even the children will be all smiles with several games and activities to choose from.

The festival gates will open at 8 a.m., Saturday. In addition to the arts and crafts, wildlife and snake exhibits, demonstrations, food vendors, and numerous children’s activities, the day will be packed with a wide variety of family-friendly activities including the fifth annual run, which includes a 10K, 5K, and 1 mile run/walk starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Community City. Other activities set for Saturday include a 2D archery tournament at 9:00 a.m.

On Sunday, the festival gates will open at 10:00 a.m., and promises to be action packed with the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Spring Classic turkey calling contest at 9:00 a.m., the second annual rattlesnake car, truck, and bike show at 10:00 a.m.

Mark your calendars and come join the fun!

By Julie Braly, Editor