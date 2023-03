Pleasant weather and a slightly overcast sky set the stage for the 8th Annual Claxton Rattlesnake Run held Saturday morning, be- ginning and ending at the Veterans Community Center. Forty-five runners participated in the February 25 event sponsored to benefit the Leadership Evans Program.

