Rattlesnake, Wildlife Festival blessed with Saturday sunshine

Clear skies and fair temperatures kicked off the 55th annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival weekend on Saturday, March 11. Heavy rain, winds and a Tornado Watch marked Sunday, yet the 55th Festival was an overall success. In its first fully COVID-19 free kick-off since 2020, event organizers estimate several thousand visitors flocked to the parade and through the gates.

