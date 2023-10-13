Ray Livingston, age 86, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Health in Savannah. He was born in Darien on August 29, 1937 to Arthur Bryan and Mabel Hardwick Livingston. He lived in Savannah for 32 years before moving to Claxton in 1996. Ray was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Jamie Miles of Lake George and Dr. Deana Livingston of Effingham County; his twin sister, Fay Williams of Maumelle, AK; his Goddaughter, Sue McCall of Reidsville; grandchildren, Trey Bragg, Ian and Rayne Morrison Inturnment will be at the National Museum of the Mighty 8th Airforce. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Livingston family.