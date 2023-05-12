Raymond Reginald DeLoach, 81, passed away May 5, 2023 at his home. The Evans County native was a welder for many years and a jack of all trades. He loved spending time with family, playing poker, and sitting in his swing on the porch. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Yvonna Jean DeLoach; parents, Leroy and Lola Kate Deloach; sister, Jacqueline Kicklighter; brother, Bobby Deloach. Surviving are five sons, Jackie (Suzie) DeLoach, Chris (Lisa) DeLoach, David DeLoach and Kevin (Annette) DeLoach, all of Claxton, Billie (Michell) DeLoach of Chickamauga, Ga.; one daughter, Regina (Andy) Miller of Claxton; his coca-cola girlfriend, Doreen (Chris) Graham of Roswell, New Mexico; many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, 10. – 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial services will be held Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.