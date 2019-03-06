Reba Sue Blocker Walter, 79, of Cody, Wyo. and Manassas, Ga., was called home to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 3, at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones, following a short battle with cancer. Reba was a native of Evans and Tattnall Counties. In 1956 she married Jessie Stringer (deceased) and they moved to Savannah where they made their home. Together they had three daughters, Jessica, Melissa and Katrina. In 1979 Reba left Georgia with her youngest daughter and they moved to Cody, Wyo. It was in Cody that she met the love of her life, Lee Alan Walter. They were married in August 1981. Reba enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, skiing, bowling, sewing and quilting. But her greatest passion after she and Lee retired was spending time with their youngest grandson, Jordan. The couple was able to split their time between Cody and Manassas where she was able to spend time with her older daughters and grandchildren. She attended First Baptist Church of Cody, Wyo. and was a member of Gospel Baptist Church of Claxton, where she praised and worshipped her Lord, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed and loved both church families, where she felt loved and welcomed. Reba was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Gladys Blocker; twin sisters, Martha Blocker Lott and Mary Blocker Chesser; youngest sister, Mae Rene Blocker Young; and in-laws, Norman and Florence Walter. Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Lee Walter; three daughters, Jessica Brammer of Guyton, Ga., Melissa Stringer of Savannah, and Katrina (Curtis) Godfrey of Cody, Wyo.; three grandsons, Jordan Butler, Brian Godfrey and Stephen Stringer; three granddaughters, Julia Degon, Nicole Brammer and Ashley Brammer; five great-grandchildren; special brother-in-law, Sam Lott of Manassas; grand dog, Tank; three brothers, William (Carrol) Blocker of Lancaster, S.C., Jimmy (Caroline) Blocker of Hagan and Curtis Blocker of Manassas; four sisters, Nell Blocker Brown, Alene Blocker Tootle and Delena Blocker Lamb, all of Claxton and Joyce Blocker (Neil) Jackson of Wyo.; brother-in-law, Tom (Nancy) Walter of Meridian, Id.; sister-in-law, Penny (Jeff) Dumas of Boulder, Colo.; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, at 1 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Gay officiating. Burial will be in Bay Branch Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Sammy Lott, Larry Brown, Rusty Brannen, Derek Caraway, Steve Group and James Stewart. Remembrances may be sent to Gospel Baptist Church, 176 Gospel Baptist Church Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417; or First Baptist Church, 801 Gerrans Ave., Cody, Wyo. 82414. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.