Rebecca “Becky” Burkhalter, 76, passed away peacefully at home October 26, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Becky served as a beautician for over 50 years as co-owner of Town and Country Beauty Salon with Brenda Durrence. She was a devout Christian and a faithful member of Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church. She was a loving single mother of two, who always worked hard to provide for her family. Family was a very important part of her life, whom she adored spending time with every chance she could, and will be missed immensely. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Betty Jo Bacon; brother, Joey Bacon; and very special aunt, Lucy Parmenter. Surviving are her son, Ryan (Amanda) Burkhalter of Statesboro, Ga.; daughter, Heather Gomez of Claxton, Ga.; sister, Brenda (Jimmy) Haire of Claxton, Ga.; three grandchildren, Bailey Burkhalter, Logan and Mahaela Gomez; special nieces, Jennifer (Stephen) Brown, and Monica Jenkins; nephew, Wesley Jenkins; and several great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 28, at 10:00 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 28, at 11:00 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, P.O. Box 1999, Memphis, TN 38101. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.