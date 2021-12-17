Rebecca ‘Becky’ Jean Shuman of Hagan, Ga., 71, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, at East Geogia Regional Medical Center, Statesboro, Ga., following surgery and a brief illness. Becky is the oldest daughter of the late Teeny and Henry Gessman Shuman of Hagan. She is also the paternal granddaughter of the late Eunice DeLoach and H. R. Shuman, Jr. of Hagan and the maternal granddaughter of the late Ruby Gillis and Gilbert ‘Gib’ N. Henry of Soperton, Ga. Becky was born October 3, 1950, in Savannah, Ga. She is a 1968 graduate of Claxton High School and briefly attended both the University of Georgia (1968-69) and Georgia Southern College – now University (1970). She was a resident of Pineview Apartments, Hagan, where she had lived since 2011. Becky was an active member of Gospel Baptist Church, Claxton, Ga. and was saved in 1973. She became a Bible scholar and witness for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved to talk about the Bible and was always passing out Gospel tracts by Jack Chick. Becky briefly lived in Dublin, Ga., where she was employed by Allen Bradley (1985). She has worked various other jobs, including in her brother Randy’s Savannah hair salon, Tanglz; at convenience stores in Claxton and Hagan; at her own electronics shop in Hagan, and at various times in the Shuman family businesses. Becky was a talented musician who played flute, saxophone and drums. From 1972-84 she played in a band with her late aunt, Rubye Jean Henry, throughout Georgia and made recordings with her in Nashville, Tenn. Becky is survived by her four siblings, Henry Shuman (wife, Marjorie) of Hagan; Harry Shuman of Atlanta; and Patsy and Randy Shuman of Hagan; in addition to sister-in-law, Lori Lock Shuman, widow of her late brother, Jimmy Shuman of Duluth, Ga. Survivors also include nieces and nephews, Lucy and Flip Shuman of Duluth, Ga.; and Henry Clay and Linda Vernon of Milton, N.C. Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home, Claxton. Funeral services will follow visitation in NeSmith Funeral Home chapel at 11: a.m., with Rev. Mike Gay officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga., immediately following the service. Pallbearers are first cousins, Bert and Bob James, Judge H. Scott Allen, Michael and David Henry, and nephew Flip Shuman. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gospel Baptist Church, Claxton, Ga; Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga.; or other charity of choice. J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home, Claxton, is in charge of arrangements.