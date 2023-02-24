Rebecca Lynn Morris Marsh (Becky), age 47, passed away on February 22, 2023 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Becky grew up in Bulloch county with her loving family where she later graduated from Statesboro High School in 1994. She also attended Georgia Southern University and graduated from Ogeechee Technical College with a medical coding certificate. Becky was a loving mother to her daughter, Lauren Marsh Johnson and her son, Corey Marsh. She believe her children to be her biggest accomplishment in life and her most prized possessions. Becky was a kind-hearted Christian woman, who cared for all people and would give the shirt off of her back if needed. She was passionate about helping others in whatever way she could and loved with her whole heart. She was sweet and soft spoken, and always had time to lend a helping hand or give advice, no matter how big or small the problem may be. Becky was a mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones. Becky is survived by her daughter, Lauren Marsh (Payton Johnson) of Portal; son, Corey Marsh (Blakley Marsh) of Statesboro; her mother, Glenda Morris of Statesboro; step-mother, Leitha Morris of Midway; sister, Tammy Morris (Lance Dasher) of Statesboro; step-sister, Kim Hunt (Bubba Hunt) of Statesboro; grandmothers, Juanita Morris of Claxton; grandchildren, Everett Marsh and Brinlee Marsh, of Statesboro, and Walker Johnson of Portal; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held Sunday, February 26 from 1-2 p.m., at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Tab Smith officiating. Burial will be in Brenton Cemetery in Claxton. Pallbearers will be John Wiggins, Kevin Waters, Charles Sands, Ryley Brannen, Lane Marsh and Lance Dasher Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Friends may sign the online register at www.joineranderson.com.