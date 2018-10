Last week Evans County broke an all time record when 640 residents voted in the first week of early voting!

Please make your voice heard by voting.

Early voting continues M-F of this week from 8:00 a.m. Р5:00 p.m. AND Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9:00 a.m. Р4:00 p.m. Early voting/absentee requests will end Friday, November 2 at 5:00 p.m.