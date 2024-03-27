Recreation Department might sell Tos Theatre Park space

On March 18, the Evans County Recreation Department held a meeting where they made several decisions regarding their properties. According to Casey Burkhalter, County Administrator, the Recreation Board currently owns the Neder Center property near the recreation department complex, the Sports Complex, and a boat landing at the Canoochee River bridge next to the Daisy-Nevils Hwy. The Sports Complex and the two bridge locations are identified as included in the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which have lifetime recreation requirements.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.