Red Ribbon Week October 23-31

A Red Ribbon Week kicked off was held yesterday with a balloon release ceremony at Claxton Police Department. Red Ribbon Week is a national drug free campaign and this year’s theme is Life is your journey, travel drug free. The city of Claxton, Evans County, local schools and local law enforcement participated in the event. Student representatives from Pinewood Christian Academy and Evans County Schools also attended. Claxton Mayor Terry Branch read the Red Ribbon Week proclamation just prior to the balloon release. Local schools will promote Red Ribbon Week this week, October 23-31, with special activities each day. Community members was encouraged to wear a red ribbon during the week to show their support.