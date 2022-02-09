Reflective 911 address signs available for purchase

During an emergency situation, saving time can be the difference between life and death. That’s the thinking behind a new 911 address ordinance approved by the Evans County Board of Commissioners in December 2021.

…This (not having a visible and reflective 911 address) can cause delays when first responders and emergency personnel are dispatched to an address, particularly at night.

…County Code Administrator Walt Purcell said although the ordinance will not be fully enforced until spring, now is a good time to order a 911 address sign if you do not already have one.

Priced at just $15, the 911 address signs can currently be purchased from the Evans County 4-H office. Funds raised by these purchases serve as one of the club’s fundraisers, which helps them offer 4-H’ers discounted fees. In addition, the funds also help pay for supplies, activities, food, and fees for our students when traveling to various competitions and events.

…For further information about purchase of the signs, contact the 4-H office at 912-739-1292 or visit the office located at 102 Daniel Street in Claxton. The office is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., but are closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch.

